Campbell Credits Quinn and Patricia: ‘No Turds Here’

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is happy with the grit and the makeup of the Detroit Lions roster.

Dan Campbell said he’s pleased with the roster construction of his new team.

Campbell, along with general manager Brad Holmes, have had to do a fair share of overhauling the 2021 roster.

However, there are a fair share of mainstays on the roster, many of whom have caught Campbell’s eye in a positive manner.

For those players, Campbell credits the former regime -- general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia.

“There’s a number of guys that were here, and I think Patricia and Quinn did a great job,” Campbell told reporters on Tuesday. “There’s no turds here, there’s no bad guys running around. We don’t have those guys and that’s a good thing.”

Under that regime, the Lions were 13-29-1. Quinn was the Lions’ general manager for two years before firing incumbent head coach Jim Caldwell and hiring Patricia. Together, the two never won more than six games in a single season.

Quinn and Patricia were fired after the Lions’ Thanksgiving day loss to the Texans in 2020.

Campbell was hired during the spring and tasked with mixing the current pieces in place with new players to create a winning football team.

Since being hired, Campbell has tried to overhaul the culture and take on a new approach. Time will tell if it works out better than the Lions’ last regime, but Detroit's new head coach is satisfied with what was left behind from the previous regime.

Fullback Jason Cabinda standing out

The Lions appear to be set at the fullback position.

Jason Cabinda is taking the role by storm heading into the season, according to Campbell. With the Lions set to be leaning on a new crop of backs, Cabinda will be relied on heavily to block. But that won’t be the only thing he may do for the Lions during the season.

Campbell said Cabinda has been playing a hybrid fullback position. Through this, he will be more than just a blocker. In this role, Cabinda will be able to carry the ball as well as catch passes moving from traditional fullback to H-back.

“You think one way of him, oh maybe he’s a fullback-tight end,” Campbell said. “Then you realize as you see him move, you realize maybe he’s more of a fullback-halfback type player.”

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond ‘A Stud’

Finding wide receiver depth is an important part of the weeks leading up to the start of the season for the Detroit Lions.

After watching two starters, Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay, leave for other teams, the Lions were forced to rebuild the position over the course of the offseason.

One of the players vying for a roster spot at the position is Kalif Raymond, a 27-year old entering his fifth season. In his career, Raymond has played in 35 games for four different teams.

Raymond has a career stat line of 19 receptions for 369 yards and one touchdown. He’s also returned 56 punts for 463 yards and 53 kickoffs for 1,086 yards in his career.

Now, Raymond is battling for a roster spot with the Lions. So far, he’s impressed Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

‘Leaf’s a stud,” Campbell said. “He embodies everything that we’re about.”

Jermar Jefferson injury not believed to be serious

According to reports, rookie running back Jermar Jefferson left Monday’s practice with a leg injury and did not return.

The seventh-round pick from Oregon State reportedly was rolled over during a special teams drill halfway through practice. He tried to practice through his limp but was eventually taken to the locker room.

Speaking with the media Tuesday, Campbell said he does not believe the injury to be serious in nature. Jefferson won’t practice Tuesday and Campbell noted he believes it’s a low ankle sprain.

