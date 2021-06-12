Video: Grand Marshal Dan Campbell Delivers 'Famous Words'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell gives the command for drivers to 'start their engines' during the 2021 Detroit Grand Prix.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered the famous instructions for drivers ahead of the Detroit Grand Prix.

'Drivers, start your engines.'

With that, Campbell kicked off the action at Belle Isle as the Grand Marshal of the 2021 Grand Prix.

“I love speed. I lived dangerously when I was younger. My first car was a 1986 Dodge Ram," Campbell told reporters on Saturday.

Detroit's newest head coach experienced some criticism for sharing his excitement when he was named Grand Marshal.

After it was announced, Campbell donned a racing helmet at his next media session with reporters.

“I mean, you know, honestly I’m not worried about it,” Campbell said before the start of minicamp. “My whole thing, it was kind of a joke. I mean, the helmet was sitting here. But it’s also like, hey man, it’s the Detroit Grand Prix. I mean, I think that would be a pretty cool deal for our people, our fans, to see that. And I think if I’m doing something with the Grand Prix, hey man, that’s pretty cool. So that’s really as far as it went.

“I’m not worried about the criticism. I’m going to get criticized either way, that’s what you guys do, and everybody outside of this world. Ultimately I’m going to be judged by wins and losses, and so that’s, there again, just keeping it light. Look, those things aren’t going to happen during the season. Right now, I’m just being me and having a good time with it.”