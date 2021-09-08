Dan Campbell Expects ‘Rowdy’ Home Crowd

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expects the home crowd at Ford Field to energize his team in Week 1.

At the Detroit Lions’ open practice at Ford Field in August, new head coach Dan Campbell likened the impact of fans to that of gasoline on a fire. He spoke about fans having a good time, enjoying the game and using their noise to fuel the players on the field.

“Let me tell you something, we’re gonna bring the firewood and we’re gonna light the flame,” Campbell said in August. “But you guys know at some point it gets late in the night man, and you really want to see the show and see how high you can get this thing to burn. You’ll douse it with gasoline and that’s what we need from you.”

Speaking with the media Wednesday, Campbell reinforced his stance on fans in Ford Field leading up to the season opener Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I would say the message is, your energy feeds our energy,” Campbell said. “Last year, there was so much of an emphasis on creating your own energy because you had to. To know that you’re gonna be back in front of your home fans, they’re eager, they’re anxious, they’re ready to go, I think that just gives you that much more of a little bit of a boost.”

Campbell also said the energy of the crowd can fuel players in big situations, especially third downs.

“I think there is such a thing as a home field advantage,” Campbell said. “When you can’t hear out there and you can’t communicate properly, mistakes get made (by) your opponent. I’m looking for a rowdy house, I expect them to be loud and I expect us to give them something to be loud about.”

Campbell ‘very excited’ to see offensive line in action

After drafting Penei Sewell seventh overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, optimism swelled around Detroit’s offensive line. Many believe the team has one of the best young cores in the league on the offensive interior.

On Sunday, Sewell will make his official debut and Campbell will get to watch his offensive line in action together. There will be no more limited reps, as is the case in the preseason.

“I’m really excited,” Campbell said. “I love those guys. I think it’s a damn good group. I think it’s a steady group. I think it’s a group we can hang our hat on.”

In years past, the Lions offense has been designed around throwing the ball around the field. However, with Matthew Stafford gone and replaced by Jared Goff, the arm talent and passing game may not be what it has been.

This means Detroit will have to commit more to the run game, placing a heavy emphasis on the guys up front and their performance.

“We’re gonna put a lot on ‘em,” Campbell said. “Both in the run game and in our pass protection. So they gotta hold up for us, but I trust those guys.”

Kevin Bastin returns as athletic trainer

When Campbell elected to cut ties with head athletic trainer Dave Granito in August, many wondered what direction he’d go with the training staff. Moves like that are not typically made in-season.

Assistant athletic trainer Tom Colt held the position in the interim, but Campbell announced Wednesday that former Lions head athletic trainer Kevin Bastin will be returning in the same position.

Bastin previously held the position under Detroit’s two previous head coaches, Jim Caldwell and Matt Patricia.

“We’re fortunate to get him back,” Campbell said. “He’s an outstanding athletic trainer. Got high values and he cares about the players, and he’ll give them everything that they need. We’re excited to get him back.”

Colt, meanwhile, will return to his post as assistant athletic trainer.

“Tom’s done a helluva job holding down the fort until Kevin’s coming in,” Campbell said.

