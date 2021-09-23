September 23, 2021
Dan Campbell on Jamie Collins Decision: 'You Better Do It Now'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell elaborates on the decision to trade veteran linebacker Jamie Collins.
Author:

On an overcast and dreary Thursday morning, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke with reporters at the team's Allen Park practice facility to elaborate further on the decision to trade veteran linebacker Jamie Collins. 

After two games into the 2021 season, the organization felt it was time for a reduced role for the veteran and that other younger players needed to see the field more to begin their development. 

"His attitude has been great," Campbell said. "I just felt like it was time for a reduced role (for Collins). I have too much respect for him to do that. We felt like it was time for (Derrick) Barnes and (Jalen) Reeves-Maybin to play more. So, this is really why me made the decision that we're making. It's time to move forward. We'll see where it goes."

collins5

Campbell and the organization have had open communication with Collins, but also expressed the team was not going to put a timetable on when a deal could get announced. 

In the NFL, it takes another organization to be willing to deal for the veteran and for another general manager to offer a fair deal. Campbell noted that there have been suitors for Collins, so it is not likely the 31-year-old ever plays a down for the Lions again.

For Barnes, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn expressed that Week 3 was the right time for the rookie to contribute more, as opposed to last week when Detroit's 2021 fourth round pick did not see a single snap on defense against the Green Bay Packers. 

"It's time for us to start to look at some of our young guys and allow them a chance to go out there and play," Glenn said. "And you will get a chance to see Barnes play. I know you guys have all been looking forward to seeing him play. I think it's time for him to get out there and start to play. And also, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, both of those guys deserve a chance to play for us. To be able to move in that direction, these are tough decisions that you have to make. You don't like them all, but its necessary for you to grow as a team."

Glenn explained that last week was simply not the right time for Barnes to gain that experience, but with an additional week of preparation, the rookie will now have a chance to contribute to Detroit's ailing defense. 

