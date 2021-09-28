Dan Campbell Plans to Call League Office Tuesday

Detroit Lions have yet to hear from the league about the delay of game issue at the end of the Baltimore Ravens contest.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell plans to call the NFL league office at some point on Tuesday to address concerns he had following the Lions 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

As of Monday, the league had not reached out to address if the Ravens should have been accessed a delay of game penalty.

It appeared via the television broadcast the Ravens did not get a play off in time just prior to kicker Justin Tucker attempting a 66-yard field goal.

Had the penalty been assessed, it was likely Tucker would not have been on the field, since the attempt would have been from over 70-yards out.

Speaking during a recent radio interview, Campbell explained, "I'm probably going to make a call today just to ask about a couple of things, but it's hard to do that because I don't know what I'm going to get out of it. You're peeling that band-aid off and rehashing wounds. I probably will make a call because there's another call in there that I want to ask about."

When asked to elaborate on which call he had a question about, Campbell said it involved the Ravens being given more time added on the clock on their final drive.

"Just in the game, them pumping the clock for the offense. When, you know, when Lamar (Jackson) ran out of bounds and they're running out of time and they pumped it for him and I didn't know why."

