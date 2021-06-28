Dan Campbell Ranked Second-Worst Head Coach in NFL

New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not viewed favorably in CBS Sports' latest ranking of NFL head coaches.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell may have made national headlines after sensationalistic comments over the past few months, but he still has some work to do to win over critics regarding his ability to lead a football team.

New general manager Brad Holmes is frustrated that certain members of the media have only focused on short soundbites from Campbell's media sessions.

"Sometimes, I kind of take a little offense that's all that's put out about him all the time," Holmes said via The Detroit News. "He is incredibly intelligent and smart. He's an elite leader, an elite communicator, he has elite presence. He has a lot of special, elite traits, not only as a coach, but as a human being. The way he treats people, you don't find that all the time."

In CBS Sports latest ranking of the 32 head coaches in the National Football league, Campbell was ranked No. 31. Only new Houston Texans head coach David Culley ranked lower than Detroit's newest head man.

"We have little doubt he'll bring energy to Detroit, which sorely lacked fight under Matt Patricia. The Lions aren't counting on big wins from him in 2021, either. But he's never coordinated an offense despite years of TE work and a brief interim stint in Miami. The locker room may well cherish his NFL background and unpolished aggression, but he's still got lots to prove," Cody Benjamin wrote.

While the front office is looking for players with grit, passion and a desire to compete -- it is fascinating that Campbell resembles many of the players that embody the roster.

Even though he is currently overlooked due to seemingly coming out of the blue to land Detroit's job, he will likely find his way up the rankings in the years to come.

