Dan Campbell 'Expects More' from Rookie Penei Sewell

Rookie Penei Sewell has started to emerge as one of the young, productive run blockers playing left tackle on the Detroit Lions offensive line.

Head coach Dan Campbell has very high expectations for the offensive line unit, a group of talented players that he has set a very high standard for.

Campbell told reporters on Monday that Sewell's performance in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens defensive line was not his best after three weeks playing in the National Football League.

"There were some really, really good things done in the run game by him yesterday, Campbell said. "You can see that he and Jonah (Jackson) working together, man, he can be a road grader now. I would say that's not his best performance after a three week period. I expect more from him. I expect him to be better than he was. Was it bad? No, it wasn't bad. But, I hold him to high standards, too. I hold that whole group to high standards. So, I expect more. There's some things that got on the edge a little bit, but he'll be better for it."

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

No play-calling regrets on last offensive drive

The Lions chose to run the ball on three consecutive plays on their last offensive possession, forcing the Ravens to use timeouts.

Detroit again settled for the field goal and were eventually defeated when kicker Justin Tucker successfully kicked a 66-yard field goal to propel his team to the 19-17 road victory.

For Campbell, there are no regrets as to how that final offensive series progressed.

"I feel like you have to take each game as it comes, and I love where our defense was at. I loved the way they were playing," Campbell said. "I wanted to put it in their hands. I felt like we were going to shut them down. We knew we were going to get the field goal. I wanted to drain their timeouts and make him (Lamar Jackson) beat us with his arm, you know? And look, he did that. Odds say he doesn't, and we didn't make the play, they did. Kudos to him. And they made the kick. But no, I don't second guess it."