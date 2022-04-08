Skip to main content

Dan Campbell Shares Wild Miami Dolphins Story

Detroit Lions are looking for players who love the game of football.

There is no question, the Detroit Lions have clearly defined what type of football player they are looking to add to the roster. 

From head coach Dan Campbell to general manager Brad Holmes to many members of the coaching staff, players who love football and are willing to put in the work to maximize their potential will be coveted. 

A topic of conversation that has been heavily debated prior to the 2022 NFL Draft is whether or not defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux is worth the risk of selecting him with the second overall pick. 

There have been questions regarding his love of football, and his choices at the combine only added fuel to the fire regarding his commitment to football. 

Recall, the talented defensive lineman expressed he would participate in all of the drills at the combine, only to turn around and cut his workout short, leaving many wondering the reasoning behind his decision. 

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Campbell shared a story about a player he coached with the Miami Dolphins who had question marks, but also demonstrated traits any team would covet. 

"I remember I had a guy in Miami, god he loved ball," Campbell said, via Lions beat writer Dave Birkett. "He was a dynamic player, but he came in every day just reeking of alcohol. He was probably on a bender for who knows how long, but god he loved football. He showed up, he didn't have M.A.'s (missed assignments), he hustled non-stop. It's like, you know what, you'll find a way to make that guy work."

Campbell continued, "Not saying we want those guys, but he loved ball, and he had success. And he's still playing today, by the way." 

Ahead of the draft, the Lions have been linked with at least half a dozen different draft prospects. 

One hint Campbell expressed was the team is hoping the pick can be ready to start his NFL career the first day of the 2022 regular season. 

"You want a guy who can come in and he's a Day 1 starter. That's really what you're trying to acquire," Campbell said. "A guy that you feel like can come in, he's going to be able to have solid production for you. You'd like to believe by the time you hit your first game that this player is starting for you and he's going to be able to produce."

