Dan Campbell to Appear on ManningCast

ESPN's Manning Cast will be joined by Dan Campbell on Monday Night.

The guests are now set for tonight's Monday Night Football playoff contest between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After a competitive weekend, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady looks to extend his career, as the Buccaneers look to take down the Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs.

It was announced on Monday afternoon that Detroit Lions head coach will be part of the ESPN 2 telecast hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning.

Other guests include Deion Sanders and Tedy Bruschi.

The Manning brothers are currently in their second season of hosting their unique Monday Night Football telecast. It has gained a significant amount of attention due to the star-studded guest list and unique analysis given by two of the games best quarterbacks.

According to ESPN, "Peyton and Eli provide alternate analysis and commentary during the games while hosting a range of stars on the show."

How to watch

TV: ESPN 2, 8:15 p.m. ET

Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day free trial

