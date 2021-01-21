Campbell Has Legendary Press Conference: 'We're Going to Be the Last One Standing'

For those that have become accustomed to boring coach speak from NFL coaches looking to keep everything tightly sealed, Dan Campbell's introductory press conference was a breath of fresh air.

Speaking candidly to the media and to the fans of Detroit, Campbell thanked many who helped him his first opportunity to coach in the NFL and shared his vision of what Detroit Lions football is supposed to look like.

His introductory comments were nearly 30 minutes on their own prior to him taking any questions.

In his comments, he shared his vision for the team he wants to coach here in Detroit.

Here are the highlights from his opening comments.

Campbell's philosophy

"I know that Detroit's made up of great people, some really good people. This community is strong. This place has been kicked. It's been battered, it's been bruised. I can sit up here and give you coach speak all day long. I can give you we're going to win this many games. None of that matters. You guys don't want to hear it anyway. You've had enough of that s**t. So excuse my language.

"Here's what I do know is that this team is going to take on the identity of this city. This city's been down and it found a way to get up. It's found a way to overcome adversity. We're going to kick you in the teeth. And when you punch us back, we're going to smile at you. When you knock us down, we're going to get up. And on the way up, we're going to bite a kneecap off. We're going to stand up and then it's going to take two more shots to knock us down. And on the way up, we're going to take your other kneecap and we're going to get up. And then it's going to take three shots to get us down. When we do, we're going to take another hunk out of you before long, we're going to be the last one standing. That's going to be the mentality."

On the coaching staff

"I'm going to find the right staff. I'm going to find a staff that's not loaded with just a bunch of people that look good on paper. Man, I'm scouring. I was going to say the country, but even beyond the country, if you will. I'm looking for the best coaches I could find for the best spots."

On new general manager Brad Holmes

"I didn't hear one bad word about Brad. I've been in contact with him for a while, and this has been nonstop. We left here almost midnight last night. We've been we've been going through everything. I've told him this. I said, 'I'm not going to make a hire without you approving it' and I don't have to do that. He's basically said the same thing to me.

"We see the game very much the same way. We see players very much the same way. Last night we were talking and we finished each other's sentences twice. One of them was about vision, but more importantly, we're not in the business of just stacking players. Let's find a vision for this guy. It's important and so our relationship up to this point has been it's been outstanding."