Lions Draft Defensive End, Wide Receiver in Dane Brugler's First 2022 NFL Mock Draft

    • November 30, 2021
    Dane Brugler Releases First NFL Mock Draft

    Detroit Lions select star defensive end and a wide receiver in Dane Brugler's first mock draft of the 2021 NFL season.
    Dane Brugler of The Athletic came out with his first 2022 NFL mock draft on Tuesday morning, and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 1 overall and No. 23 overall (via the Rams).

    With the No. 1 pick, Brugler selected Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and he took wide receiver Treylon Burks of Arkansas with the Lions' second of two first-round picks. 

    "If you included the players from this past April’s draft in the 2022 class, Hutchinson might not be drafted in the top 10. But he embodies a lot of the traits that head coach Dan Campbell craves and it wouldn’t be a surprise if a team like Detroit settles on Hutchinson at the top of its board," Brugler writes. 

    Over the next few months, the debate will now begin regarding the difficult decision Holmes and Co. could be facing, as Hutchinson significantly raised his draft profile with his standout performance against the Ohio State Buckeyes. 

    For Detroit's offense, adding talent at the wideout position will be imperative, as the current unit is among the worst in the entire league. 

    "The Lions’ most productive wide receiver is Kalif Raymond, who currently ranks 79th in the NFL in receiving yards," explained Brugler. "Burks is a unique talent who creates mismatches with his combination of size and athleticism. Detroit could address quarterback here with Liberty’s Malik Willis or Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder if it evaluates either as a worthy long-term option."

