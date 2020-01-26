Darius Slay Says Kobe Bryant "Gave Me a Lot of Encouraging Words"

The sports world is mourning the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay has often let it be known he was a fan of Bryant.

Slay was interviewed by Jenna Laine of ESPN, and he expressed that all the Pro Bowlers found out about Bryant's death just prior to kickoff.

"He gave me a lot of encouraging words," Slay told Laine.

The two had bet back in 2014.

Similar to NBA athletes who found it difficult to play on a day like today, Slay expressed that "it took a lot" to actually play in the Pro Bowl today.