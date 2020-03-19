The Philadelphia Eagles are trading a third-and-fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Lions for cornerback Darius Slay, as reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and confirmed by The MMQB's Albert Breer.

When Slay's friend and former Detroit teammate Quandre Diggs was traded to Seattle midway through the 2019 campaign, speculation grew that Slay was ambivalent about his future in the Motor City.

He initially expressed that he did not care if he was traded.

But soon after, he stated that he was aware of the business side of the game, but desired to finish his career in Detroit.

While in Miami for Super Bowl LIV, Slay told a group of Detroit reporters, “If they give me the contract, I’ll be blessed and fortunate enough for it. Like I say, I always wanted to retire as a Detroit Lion. But if it don’t happen, it’s cool. I’ll be all right. Like I said, if I don’t, somebody will be getting a great player.”

With the free-agent acquisition of cornerback Desmond Trufant Wednesday night, it was clear that Slay's time in Motown had drawn to a close.

As part of the trade with the Eagles, Slay is getting a three-year, $50 million contract extension, which includes $30M in guaranteed money.