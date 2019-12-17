LionMaven
Darrell Bevell Comments on Matthew Stafford Being Placed on IR

John Maakaron

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Lions placed Matthew Stafford on season-ending injured reserve.

Stafford finishes his 2019 season with 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a career-high 106 passer rating.

During Tuesday's teleconference with the media, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell wanted to start by sharing his perspective on working with Matthew Stafford this season. 

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"My first year with Matthew - the relationship and the foundation that we have been able to start to build, Matthew was great during the offseason and all the things that he was going through," Bevell said. 

Bevell added, "The time that he put in here with the offense - to learn it and to be diligent about it. I think he was in a good spot. We were doing a nice job together. I can't emphasize enough how much I appreciate the work that he did just in terms of learning the new stuff, picking it up, teaching his teammates. Then unfortunately he went down this year. He really hasn't missed a beat. He has been at every meeting. He is still working behind the scenes. He is working with the young quarterbacks. Trying to be that veteran presence to really help those guys out. It has been a hard year for him, but a special year for us together."

