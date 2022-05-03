Dave Portnoy Reacts Strongly to Broadcasters Aidan Hutchinson Stance

Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy did not take to kindly to Woodward Sports broadcaster stating his expectations for rookie Aidan Hutchinson.

Being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL draft comes with very high expectations.

Everyone involved is aware that Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson will have to achieve certain benchmarks in his career to avoid the dreaded "bust" label.

General manager Brad Holmes was thrust into the position of choosing between two of the best draft prospects at the edge rusher position when the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to make Travon Walker the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

After extensive film evaluation and total buy-in from the coaching staff and front office, Holmes made the decision to pass on Kayvon Thibodeaux and added Hutchinson to Detroit's roster.

Woodward Sports Network midday host Neal Ruhl correctly stated the obvious on Monday when he took to the airwaves to express what the expectations should be for Detroit's newest defensive lineman.

"This is the National Football League now. I don't care where you went to college. I don't care what you do in your personal life. I don't care about any of that," Ruhl expressed. "On Sundays, starting in September, get to the quarterback in the same fashion that Nick Bosa does, because you make the same money he does."

Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports Founder and an avid Wolverines supporter, did not take too kindly to Ruhl's assertions and incorrectly labeled the comments as threatening.

Portnoy took to social media and expressed, "I'm not sure I've ever seen any talking head basically threaten a draft pick so quickly. Guy is acting like Hutchinson is in year 3 and hasn't recorded a sack yet. He hasn't even signed his contract."

Given the stature and rabid support Barstool Sports receives, hundreds took to his defense, chastising anyone who would even dare to make comments regarding the expectations for Hutchinson in Detroit.

“I didn’t think it was all that controversial of a statement. Real wild to say the No. 2 pick needs to produce at a high level, I know," Ruhl expressed to SI All Lions on Tuesday morning. "The point was this isn’t college anymore. There are no free passes. He will need to perform at a high level, and trust me, no one knows that more than Aiden Hutchison. I’m a Lions fan. I want them to win. That’s all I care about. I like where this team is headed. He will be a big part of it. Shocking, I know.”