'I May Be Crazy': Dave Portnoy Says Tigers Have a Shot at the Playoffs

The Detroit Tigers have caught the attention of many supporters following the MLB All-Star break.

Playing the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers in consecutive series came at just the right time, as both squads are below .500 and are not currently MLB powerhouses.

With the opportunity to play against subpar teams, the Tigers have certainly taken advantage and are the verge of potentially sweeping the Rangers in their four-game series at Comerica Park.

General manager Al Avila told reporters earlier this week that the team is no longer in a rebuilding phase.

“Right now, we have no pressure at all to make any trades,” Avila said. “We don’t have the type of high-salary, aging player that we need to trade to rebuild, per se. We’re on the upswing. We’re actually hoping to acquire players at some point where and when it makes sense. We like our young players. We’re trying to bring in more talented players. And really, that’s where we’re at right now. We’re trying to get better. We’re not rebuilding anymore. We’re building.”

With winning comes rampant speculation regarding what the actual ceiling is for the 2021 Tigers' squad.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Pornoy is not holding back his enthusiasm for the surging Tigers.

"I know I may be crazy but I think we have a shot at the playoffs," Portnoy posted on social media on Thursday.

While winning the division is quite the long shot since the White Sox are 20 games above .500, the Indians have stalled over the past month.

The only opportunity the Tigers would have of making the postseason would be via the Wild Card.

At this point, it is safe to assume the team won't make the playoffs this season, but the Tigers have certainly taken steps in the right direction to give supporters more hope for the future.

