Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt was caught in a moment of anger walking to the locker room after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Title Game.

The now viral video has been viewed over 6 millions times on social media.

Pratt can be heard yelling in reaction to defensive lineman Joseph Ossai making one of the biggest mistakes of the postseason.

Ossai pushed Mahomes after he ran out of bounds, causing the officials to immediately throw the flag for unnecessary roughness.

With improved field position, the Chiefs successfully kicked a game-winning 45-yard field goal to end the Bengals season.

"We’re not going to make it about one play," Bengals coach Zach Taylor said postgame. "There were plenty of plays that we left out on the field today that could have put us in a better position. It’s tough. One play. Didn’t come down to that."

More: Lions 7-Round 2023 Mock Draft

Taylor also demonstrated class and support for one of his players, as he also discussed for Ossai's importance to the team.

"Joseph comes to work every day, man," Taylor said. "He loves ball. He loves being a part of this team. It didn't come down to that play."

The reaction online has been overwhelmingly supportive of Ossai, as he was obviously distraught for making the critical error.

He was caught breaking down on the sideline, as the gravity of his error was hitting him.

Lions safety DeShon Elliott took to social media to comment on the viral video.

Elliott tweeted, "horrible teammate moment" in response to Pratt's display of anger.