Lions' Week 13 Inactive List: Trinity Benson, Matt Nelson Inactive

Detroit Lions' Week 13 Inactive List
The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) are 7-point home underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6).
Despite not winning a game this season, head coach Dan Campbell has credited his staff with being able to keep the team's energy level high amid an elevated level of adversity.
“I think that it starts with the staff. I think the staff has done a good job of keeping the energy alive and keeping hope there and just continuing to coach up the details of the game," Campbell said earlier this week."
Campbell added, "All of these players, they want to know that you care about them and that you’ve got some tools for them that are going to help them be better. And, that’s what our guys do. So, I would credit the staff, but I credit our guys, too. Look, we’ve got – the vets we’ve got on this team, they’re good vets. They understand it’s about -- at some point, when you don’t get the wins, it’s still about pride and it’s about the way you want your play to look on tape and ultimately what we want to look like as a team. And then, we’ve got a lot of young, hungry players that want an opportunity to play. And, a lot of them are getting that opportunity, so that helps, too.”
Here is the list of the Lions' Week 13 inactives:
WR Trinity Benson
QB David Blough
LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
OT Matt Nelson
NT John Penisini
CB Bobby Price
RB D'Andre Swift
