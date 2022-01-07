Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report: Six Players Questionable

Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 18 Friday Injury Report

Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 18 injury report released Friday.

The Detroit Lions are not satisfied with their sub .500 record this season. 

“I’m not happy with the wins, I know that,” head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday. “I would like to have more of those certainly. We all would.”

Despite the lack of wins, the experience gained by several members of the roster should prove invaluable as the regime moves forward in the retooling process. 

“When you go back and think about some of these guys, where they were in the spring and where they were in training camp and you’re like, ‘My gosh.' That’s where you get really encouraged because you do see the steps and sometimes you lose sight of that along the way because you’re not winning and a guy makes a mistake that you wish he wouldn’t make," Campbell said. “When you just step back from it all and look at where you’ve come from and a number of these players, I am encouraged.”

Fullback Jason Cabinda, who has missed practice all week, has been ruled out of action this Sunday. 

Six players were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. 

Detroit Lions' Week 18 Friday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

Recommended Lions Articles

stbrown5

Amon-Ra St. Brown Can Set Lions Rookie Receiving Record Sunday

Amon-Ra St. Brown is poised to become the Lions all-time leader in rookie receiving yards.

goff5

Jared Goff 'Probable' to Play against Green Bay Packers

It is trending in the right direction that Jared Goff will appear in the season finale against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

USATSI_17435202_168388382_lowres

Why Connor Heyward Is Perfect Culture Fit for Detroit Lions

Read more on whether Michigan State tight end/fullback Connor Heyward could be a fit in the Motor City.

Limited practice (LP)

  • Jared Goff (Knee) Questionable
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Shoulder) Questionable
  • Michael Brockers (Neck) Questionable
  • Josh Reynolds (Thigh) Questionable
  • Jonah Jackson (Elbow) Questionable
  • Brock Wright (Groin) Questionable

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

reynolds5
News

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report: Six Players Questionable

just now
stbrown5
News

Amon-Ra St. Brown Can Set Lions Rookie Receiving Record Sunday

3 hours ago
goff5
News

Jared Goff 'Probable' to Play against Green Bay Packers

5 hours ago
USATSI_17435202_168388382_lowres
News

Why Connor Heyward Is Perfect Culture Fit for Detroit Lions

5 hours ago
brown5
News

Antonio Brown Hooking Up with OnlyFans Model Could Put Buccaneers in Jeopardy

6 hours ago
USATSI_17445678_168388382_lowres
News

Odds Lions Defeat Green Bay Packers

8 hours ago
harris5
News

Aaron Glenn: Will Harris Is Better Athlete than Saints P.J. Williams

10 hours ago
goff5
News

Detroit Lions' Week 18 Thursday Injury Report

Jan 6, 2022