Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report: Six Players Questionable

The Detroit Lions are not satisfied with their sub .500 record this season.

“I’m not happy with the wins, I know that,” head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday. “I would like to have more of those certainly. We all would.”

Despite the lack of wins, the experience gained by several members of the roster should prove invaluable as the regime moves forward in the retooling process.

“When you go back and think about some of these guys, where they were in the spring and where they were in training camp and you’re like, ‘My gosh.' That’s where you get really encouraged because you do see the steps and sometimes you lose sight of that along the way because you’re not winning and a guy makes a mistake that you wish he wouldn’t make," Campbell said. “When you just step back from it all and look at where you’ve come from and a number of these players, I am encouraged.”

Fullback Jason Cabinda, who has missed practice all week, has been ruled out of action this Sunday.

Six players were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Detroit Lions' Week 18 Friday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

Jason Cabinda (Knee) OUT

Limited practice (LP)

Jared Goff (Knee) Questionable

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Shoulder) Questionable

Michael Brockers (Neck) Questionable

Josh Reynolds (Thigh) Questionable

Jonah Jackson (Elbow) Questionable

Brock Wright (Groin) Questionable

