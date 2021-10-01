Lions' Friday Injury Report: Trey Flowers Out

October 1, 2021
Publish date:

Detroit Lions 2021 Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Trey Flowers Out

Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 4 injury report released Friday.
Author:

The Detroit Lions will be without veteran outside linebacker Trey Flowers for a second consecutive week, according to head coach Dan Campbell. 

"To be honest with you, we’re in a pretty good place just depth-wise. This is the right thing for Trey, too, which in turn is also the right thing for us long-term," Campbell said. "I think if we can get him back to where he’s feeling really good, I think in the long run, that’s going to be a good thing for him and for us."

Despite Flowers' absence, Detroit's defensive line was able to sack Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson four times. 

Despite the recent success, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn wants to remain calculated and strategic when he decides to send pressure. 

“Man, I hope we can, and we have the players that can do that. The thing that we want to do is we want to be aggressive, but in this game, you have to pick and choose your times because of who you are playing against because this guy can burn you," Glenn explained this week. "You saw last week against Kansas City, man, that guy’s a winner, now. And you look at the last game, he (Lamar Jackson) put the team in a position to a win and he did it. Against us, he put them in a position to win and he did it. I want to be very calculated on every pressure, every call that I had to make sure that I gave our guys a chance to be successful.”

flowers5

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

  • Trey Flowers (Shoulder/Knee) OUT

Limited practice (LP)

  • D'Andre Swift (Groin) QUESTIONABLE
  • Michael Brockers (Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
  • Romeo Okwara (Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

