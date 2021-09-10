Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 1 Friday Injury Report
Despite likely missing their starting left tackle, the Detroit Lions should expect to have running back D'Andre Swift ready to play and perform at a high level against the San Francisco 49ers.
"I don’t know how to take a running back off. I get caught up in the game, he’s going to get caught up in the game and every good player, every good running back that I know, anyway, once you start feeling it, you don’t want to pull him off," running backs coach Duce Staley said Thursday. "We can count the reps Monday."
After dealing with a nagging groin injury, Swift has been a full participant in practice for most of the week leading up to the season opener.
On Friday, head coach Dan Campbell addressed an internet rumor that has been circulating regarding the team's 2020 second-round draft pick.
The Lions first-year head coach expressed that he did not have any knowledge of Swift being investigated for wrongdoings.
"He's good, he's ready to go for this game," Campbell said.
Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report
Recommended Lions Articles
Penei Sewell Has Practiced at Left Tackle Past Two Days
Could the Detroit Lions rookie offensive lineman switch positions again?
Sheila Ford Hamp: 'I Want Our Football Team to Be One of the Best'
Principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp is happy with the current organizational structure of the Detroit Lions.
Taylor Decker 'Down' After Suffering Hand Injury, May Require Surgery
It is not looking good for left tackle to play this Sunday in the Detroit Lions season opener.
Did not practice (NP)
- Taylor Decker (Finger) OUT
Limited practice (LP)
- Nick Williams (Elbow) QUESTIONABLE
- A.J. Parker (Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
- Levi Onwuzurike (Hip) QUESTIONABLE
- Michael Brockers (Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more