Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 1 Friday Injury Report

Despite likely missing their starting left tackle, the Detroit Lions should expect to have running back D'Andre Swift ready to play and perform at a high level against the San Francisco 49ers.

"I don’t know how to take a running back off. I get caught up in the game, he’s going to get caught up in the game and every good player, every good running back that I know, anyway, once you start feeling it, you don’t want to pull him off," running backs coach Duce Staley said Thursday. "We can count the reps Monday."

After dealing with a nagging groin injury, Swift has been a full participant in practice for most of the week leading up to the season opener.

On Friday, head coach Dan Campbell addressed an internet rumor that has been circulating regarding the team's 2020 second-round draft pick.

The Lions first-year head coach expressed that he did not have any knowledge of Swift being investigated for wrongdoings.

"He's good, he's ready to go for this game," Campbell said.

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

Taylor Decker (Finger) OUT

Limited practice (LP)

Nick Williams (Elbow) QUESTIONABLE

A.J. Parker (Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

Levi Onwuzurike (Hip) QUESTIONABLE

Michael Brockers (Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

