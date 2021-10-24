Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 7 inactive list against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Detroit Lions (0-6) are 16.5-point road underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1).

After a poor performance last week against the Bengals at home, Lions head coach Dan Campbell stated that changes would be made to the practice routine this week.

“How everything begins is the walkthrough, then you get into the warmup and then you go. What we’ve done is we basically -- we just took a little bit of the block of the meeting time off in the mornings, and then we’re doing the walkthrough, went out on the turf and it’s kind of part of your morning meetings, if you will. But, now, we’re out here. They don’t need to get dressed, they’re in what they're normally in, you’re not taped. But, it is a walkthrough, and it’s a teaching environment."

Campbell added, "It’s been good, it’s been competitive, the energy’s been up and I like it. I think it’s created a little bit of a spark.”

It is also expected that veteran wideout Geronimo Allison will see an increase in his workload this week.

Here is the list of the Lions' Week 7 inactives:

DL Eric Banks

WR Trinity Benson

FB Jason Cabinda

CB Mark Gilbert

RB Jermar Jefferson

LB Jessie Lemonier

S Dean Marlowe

