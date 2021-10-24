Detroit Lions' Week 7 Inactive List
The Detroit Lions (0-6) are 16.5-point road underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1).
After a poor performance last week against the Bengals at home, Lions head coach Dan Campbell stated that changes would be made to the practice routine this week.
“How everything begins is the walkthrough, then you get into the warmup and then you go. What we’ve done is we basically -- we just took a little bit of the block of the meeting time off in the mornings, and then we’re doing the walkthrough, went out on the turf and it’s kind of part of your morning meetings, if you will. But, now, we’re out here. They don’t need to get dressed, they’re in what they're normally in, you’re not taped. But, it is a walkthrough, and it’s a teaching environment."
Campbell added, "It’s been good, it’s been competitive, the energy’s been up and I like it. I think it’s created a little bit of a spark.”
It is also expected that veteran wideout Geronimo Allison will see an increase in his workload this week.
Here is the list of the Lions' Week 7 inactives:
DL Eric Banks
WR Trinity Benson
Recommended Lions Articles
Jared Goff Reportedly Hung Up on Sean McVay
Jay Glazer of Fox Sports detailed some of the interactions Jared Goff had with Sean McVay around the time he was traded to the Detroit Lions.
Dan Orlovsky Suggests Matthew Stafford Wants to Light Up Lions
Are the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford planning on running up the score against the Detroit Lions?
Sheila Ford Hamp Hopes Boos Turn to Cheers from Detroit Lions Fans
Detroit Lions principal owner addresses being jeered at Ford Field.
FB Jason Cabinda
CB Mark Gilbert
RB Jermar Jefferson
LB Jessie Lemonier
S Dean Marlowe
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more