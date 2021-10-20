Lions' Wednesday Injury Report: Hockenson, Cabinda Miss Practice

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Wednesday to begin their preparations for the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell informed reporters the team would return to a padded practice, after his team's poor performance at home against the Bengals.

Last Wednesday, he did not have his team in pads, and he saw the consequences.

Left tackle Taylor Decker, tight end T.J. Hockenson, fullback Jason Cabinda and defensive lineman Nick Williams did not participate in the open portion of practice on Wednesday.

For Decker, his return is still uncertain, and Campbell even expressed uncertainty that the 28-year-old lineman would return at all this season.

“It just takes a minute to get used to, that’s first of all. That alone takes a minute," Campbell said. "Then, when you do that, he hits somebody, and now it’s not like you just nick it. When you hit it, the whole thing bends backward, and now the knuckle gets pissed off.”

Campbell explained further, “If you don’t feel like you can function with it the way that you need to or you feel like you’re going to be a liability to us offensively, then that does us no good, either. The last thing we want is, we take him, he goes in and then, it doesn’t feel right or something's not going, and now we’ve used a roster spot for it. So, we’re taking it as it comes.”

Da'Shawn Hand, who had missed the past two months dealing with a groin injury, returned to practice. As a result, Hand must return to the 53-man roster in 21 days, or he will be placed on the season-ending injured reserve list.

Detroit Lions' Week 7 Wednesday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

Jason Cabinda (Knee)

T.J. Hockenson (Knee)

Nick Williams (Knee)

Limited practice (LP)