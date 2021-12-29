Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report: Jared Goff Misses Practice

The Detroit Lions have started their preparations to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17.

Quarterback Jared Goff is still dealing with a knee injury that he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals.

As a result, Detroit's starting quarterback did not practice on Wednesday.

Also, backup Tim Boyle was made available to speak to the media this week, which could be interpreted by some as meaning he is in line to make another start on Sunday.

During the portion of practice that was open to the media, Michael Brockers, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Jason Cabinda were not spotted at practice.

Running back D'Andre Swift told reporters during his latest media session that even though the team is mathematically eliminated from postseason play, he wants to take advantage of any opportunity he has to go out and play the game of football.

The second-year running back also wants to suit up in order to have an opportunity to experience a victory with his current teammates, when healthy enough to play and contribute.

Recall, the Lions have won two games at Ford Field, against the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals, with Swift sidelined due to his shoulder injury.

Both Brockers and Vaitai were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Detroit Lions' Week 17 Wednesday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

Jason Cabinda (Knee)

Jared Goff (Knee)

Limited practice (LP)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Shoulder)

