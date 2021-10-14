Thursday Injury Report: RB Jamaal Williams Misses Practice

    • October 14, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 6 Thursday Injury Report

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 6 injury report released Thursday.
    Author:

    With Quintez Cephus being out of the lineup dealing with a broken clavicle, the next man up on the depth chart is wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge. 

    For the 26-year-old wideout, playing more reps will allow him to prove that he is more than just a special teams contributor, which has been his primary role early in his playing career. 

    “Oh man, it was amazing,” Hodge said this week. “It was a good play for me and the team. But that was probably my -- I mean, it wasn’t an official touchdown, but that was my first touchdown in the regular season. So it was pretty exciting for me.”

    On Thursday, T.J. Hockenson, Amani Oruwariye and Trey Flowers all returned to the open portion of Lions practice. 

    Running back Jamaal Williams, who was listed as limited at practice on Wednesday, was not spotted at practice during the portion open to the media. 

    If Williams is forced to miss game action, it could result in rookie Jermar Jefferson making his NFL debut. 

    Detroit Lions' Week 6 Thursday Injury Report

    Did not practice (NP)

    • Corey Ballentine (Hamstring)
    • Jamaal Williams (Hip/Illness) 

    Limited practice (LP)

    • D'Andre Swift (Groin)
    • Jonah Jackson (Shoulder)
    • T.J. Hockenson (Knee)
    • Trey Flowers (Knee)
    • Amani Oruwariye (Hip)

