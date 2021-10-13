Detroit Lions Week 6 2021 Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Wednesday to begin their preparations to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field Sunday afternoon.
On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked which members of the roster he had seen the most improvement from through the first five weeks of the regular season.
"Probably (Jalen) Reeves-Maybin is one of the first ones that stands out because he played so much special teams and landed at linebacker," Campbell explained. "He’s -- over the last three weeks, he’s just gotten better and better and he makes plays. He’s productive for us. He’d be one of the first ones that stands out in my head if you’re asking. Look, (Halapoulivaati Vaitai) Big V -- I thought Big V played his best game yesterday. I know he was hurt last year, but he was on the roster and so I thought he’s really shown up and settled in at right guard.”
Detroit Lions' Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report
Did not practice (NP)
- Corey Ballentine (Hamstring)
- T.J. Hockenson (Knee)
- Trey Flowers (Knee)
- Amani Oruwariye (Hip)
Limited practice (LP)
- D'Andre Swift (Groin)
- Jonah Jackson (Shoulder)
- Jamaal Williams (Hip)
