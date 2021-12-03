Lions' Friday Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Vikings

The Detroit Lions' roster is still learning as a whole how to make plays, especially late in close fourth quarter contests.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who took ownership of his defenses struggles late against the Chicago Bears, was asked this week how he decides defensive play calls in tight game situations.

“At any time during the game, I think players, not plays," Glenn said. "That’s just how I operate and try to make sure I can put each player in the best position that they can be to be successful. It can be a tight game, can be in the beginning of the game, it doesn’t matter to me. I’m always thinking players first."

Glenn added, "Every play that you see me call, I’m trying to make sure that if I can get a corner matched up on a guy, I’m going to call a play to be able to do that. If I can get Amani (Oruwariye) in a situation where he can be one-on-one, I know the ball is going to him because I know he can get a chance to get his hands on the ball. I’m going to call a play to do that. So, each time, that’s what I’m thinking. We all as coaches and as players have to understand how to execute every time we go out and have these plays.”

Detroit Lions' Week 13 Friday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

Bobby Price (Shoulder) OUT

D'Andre Swift (Shoulder) OUT

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Shoulder) OUT

Trey Flowers (Knee) OUT

Limited practice (LP)