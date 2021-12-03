Lions' Friday Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Vikings

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 13 Friday Injury Report

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 13 injury report released Friday.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions' roster is still learning as a whole how to make plays, especially late in close fourth quarter contests. 

    Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who took ownership of his defenses struggles late against the Chicago Bears, was asked this week how he decides defensive play calls in tight game situations. 

    “At any time during the game, I think players, not plays," Glenn said. "That’s just how I operate and try to make sure I can put each player in the best position that they can be to be successful. It can be a tight game, can be in the beginning of the game, it doesn’t matter to me. I’m always thinking players first."

    Glenn added, "Every play that you see me call, I’m trying to make sure that if I can get a corner matched up on a guy, I’m going to call a play to be able to do that. If I can get Amani (Oruwariye) in a situation where he can be one-on-one, I know the ball is going to him because I know he can get a chance to get his hands on the ball. I’m going to call a play to do that. So, each time, that’s what I’m thinking. We all as coaches and as players have to understand how to execute every time we go out and have these plays.”

    Recommended Lions Articles

    swift5

    Lions Hope RB D'Andre Swift Can Return for Week 14

    Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is hoping running back D'Andre Swift can return to action in one week.

    USATSI_17250152_168388382_lowres

    3 Free-Agent Quarterbacks Detroit Lions Could Target in Offseason

    Detroit Lions are in need of a quarterback. Could they target a free-agent this offseason?

    goff5

    Detroit Lions Hit New Low for Offensive Futility

    Detroit Lions have played 10 consecutive games without scoring 20 points or more.

    Detroit Lions' Week 13 Friday Injury Report

    Did not practice (NP)

    • Bobby Price (Shoulder) OUT
    • D'Andre Swift (Shoulder) OUT
    • Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Shoulder) OUT
    • Trey Flowers (Knee) OUT

    Limited practice (LP)

    • Penei Sewell (Shoulder) Questionable 
    • Michael Brockers (Knee) Questionable 
    • Matt Nelson (Ankle) Questionable 

    goff5
    News

    Lions' Friday Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Vikings

    just now
    swift5
    News

    Lions Hope RB D'Andre Swift Can Return for Week 14

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17250152_168388382_lowres
    News

    3 Free-Agent Quarterbacks Detroit Lions Could Target in Offseason

    4 hours ago
    goff5
    News

    Detroit Lions Hit New Low for Offensive Futility

    5 hours ago
    king5
    News

    One Free-Agent Cornerback Lions Should Sign This Offseason

    7 hours ago
    williams5
    News

    Jamaal Williams Shares Secret of Buying Elusive Playstation 5

    21 hours ago
    dorsey5
    News

    3 Candidates Who Could Become Detroit Lions' Next Offensive Coordinator

    21 hours ago
    harris5
    News

    Aaron Glenn Defends Will Harris, Working to Overcome 'Black Eye' from Last Drive

    21 hours ago