August Roster Cutdown Dates for Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions and the other NFL teams will cut down their rosters in a three-step process.

Back in May, NFL owners approved a three-step roster cutdown process that will begin later on this month.

For the Detroit Lions, a decision was made to start 2021 training camp with only 89 members of the roster.

“If something happens, and we need a spot now, that is the reason we have it," head coach Dan Campbell explained. "If we need a corner, we can slide him in right now. That’s kind of what it was so we didn’t have to go through, ‘Who are we cutting now?’ Before we decide to bring someone else in, it just gave us flexibility to do an immediate move we felt like.”

Here are the important dates to pay attention to for the Lions or for your other favorite NFL team.

August 17 -- NFL teams are required to cut down their roster to a total of 85 players. This will occur four days after the Lions first preseason game.

2021 Detroit Lions Preseason schedule

Week 1 -- Home versus Buffalo Bills on Friday, August 13, 7 p.m. ET

Week 2 -- Away versus Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 21, 7:30 p.m. ET

Week 3-- Home vs. Indianapolis Colts on Friday, August 27, 7 p.m. ET