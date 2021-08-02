Inside Allen Park: Early Rookie Report

The Detroit Lions' rookie class of 2021 has the potential to contribute this season.

The Detroit Lions' rookie class of 2021 is comprised of seven players that the organization targeted to aid in the retooling process.

Early in training camp, all eyes will be on offensive lineman Penei Sewell, as he begins to take the steps needed to master playing at the right tackle position.

“It’s about just taking it day-to-day and rep-to-rep, because what can happen with those guys -- he’s got the talent, he’s got the ability -- is not to lose confidence," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters.

Sewell is expected to improve at a steady rate, due to battling against Detroit's outside linebackers, most notably Romeo Okwara.

For Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill, their acclimation process will also be sped up by the quality of the Lions' offensive line.

“You’re talking about ‘Twinkle Toes?’ Until we get in pads -- we like what we saw in the spring. ... We got to see a lot more of McNeill. We like where he’s at, at this point. I would say that," Campbell said. "You guys got a little taste to watch him and all of that. But, we’re not in pads.

"I think McNeill potentially has more rush ability at this point. We’ll find out. You really feel like John (Penisini) is more of a first-, second-down nose, goal-line, short-yardage, base, and you feel pretty good about that. Whereas we feel like Mac’s going to be able to do those things, but he has flexibility to potentially to play the three-technique if need be in four-down, or even more out to defensive end in base. Some of that four-high stuff. Again, we’re so early right now. Until we get in pads and get going, we won’t truly know. But, we kind of feel that way.”

Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown has the potential to make the quickest impact on the roster, as he has worked hard each and every day of training camp.

It has been reported extensively that St. Brown consistently catches an extra 200 passes at the conclusion of training camp practice via the JUGS machine.

His efforts in the slot early have been impressive, and he appears dedicated to proving many in the league wrong for passing on him in the draft.

For linebacker Derrick Barnes, it may take just a little more time to earn reps. He will likely be behind solid veterans to start the season on the depth chart.

"He's young, and he's still learning. But, as a football player, he is a run-and-hit type of guy," veteran Alex Anzalone told SI All Lions Monday. "He's big, he's stocky, he's fast. He obviously can do (a) bunch of different things. I know he has an on the ball, pass-rush type of background in college. Hopefully, that will help him in the league."

Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu and running back Jermar Jefferson will benefit tremendously from the work that is set to take place over the next couple of weeks at the Lions' Allen Park practice facility.

With Duce Staley and Aubrey Pleasant drawing rave reviews the first week of camp, both will have coaches who will draw the best out of them.

