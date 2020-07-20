Pro Football Focus recently ranked all 32 NFL teams' respective defensive line units.

The Detroit Lions and head coach Matt Patricia are hoping the revamped defensive line takes a step forward this upcoming season following subpar play in 2019.

Can the new additions actually aid Detroit's defensive line?

In their latest ranking, Detroit's defensive line ranks 27th.

Per PFF:

"The Detroit defensive line is still trying to find its identity and consistency under Matt Patricia. The issue is that Flowers had very little help. Veterans Mike Daniels and Damon Harrison broke down with injuries and just weren’t the same players they had been in the past. Combined, they were on the field for fewer than 750 snaps, and neither player graded particularly well, especially given their past performances. This defensive front likely relies on finding somebody beyond Trey Flowers to be a consistent force, particularly when it comes to generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Most of the personnel on the roster are more run-focussed, which likely leaves the Okwara duo to take advantage of their pass-rushing snaps and prove they can hurry the quarterback."

Let's take a look now at some other Lions news from around the web on Monday, July 20:

Erik Schlitt of USA Today's Lions Wire reports on the NFL possibly sending the Lions into the worst COVID-19 situation if the league plays one preseason game.

Justin Rogers of The Detroit News provides an update on the Lions starting training camp this week.

The Detroit Lions released a video compilation of the best moments from the 2020 virtual offseason.

Jeremy Reisman and the staff at Pride of Detroit rank the entire roster, beginning with players 90-81.

