AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

First-Round Pick Jeff Okudah Can Be "Franchise Player" for Lions

Dakota Brecht

The 2020 NFL Draft came to a close last night, and there was a common theme throughout for the Lions.

Detroit selected three Ohio State Buckeyes -- in the first, third and seventh rounds.

Those selections were shutdown corner Jeff Okudah (No. 3 overall), offensive guard Jonah Jackson (No. 75 overall) and defensive tackle Jashon Cornell (No. 235 overall).

All three were members of the Buckeyes last season, and helped lead the program to a College Football Playoff appearance.

While playing on the same side of the ball at Ohio State, Cornell got to know Okudah very well, and he knows what Okudah can bring to the Lions.

In a recent article from Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, Cornell spoke about Okudah, Jackson and the Ohio State mentality.

“Jeff Okudah is going to be, he is a franchise player,” Cornell said.

A franchise player is exactly what the Lions need on the defensive side of the ball in order to fill the void created by the trade of Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay.

"The things that Jeff can do in the defensive back, though, seeing him be able to come in as a freshman and being able to watch Jeff grow through time, you know, he's able to showcase his ability as one of the best defensive backs in the country,” Cornell said. “You know, he came to practice every day and showed out on Saturday.”

Lions fans can only hope that everything Cornell had to say about Okudah is going to come to fruition.

Cornell also spoke in-depth about what it means to be a Buckeye and how it shines through on the NFL level.

"One thing about being an Ohio State player is just our transition to the next level," Cornell said. "One thing we do at Ohio State is treat everything like it's an NFL team, and that's one thing that we'll take different from most teams and most players is that we've been through all the rough patches and stuff and we've known off-field, to grind and to compete at a high level and that's one thing we did every Saturday."

In due time, we will see if Okudah turns out to be a true “franchise player,” as Cornell has predicted.

Related 

SI Lions Roundtable: Lions Draft Recap

10 Takeaways from Bob Quinn's Post-Draft Press Conference

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft Day 2 Open Thread | Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for rounds two and three of the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

SI Draft Tracker

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Draft Rumor: Lions Could Target QB Jalen Hurts in NFL Draft

Lions could be in the market for a quarterback on Day 2 of NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

MercilessMANG

SI Lions Roundtable: Lions Draft Recap

John Maakaron, Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier recap the Lions draft class

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions Add WR Quintez Cephus on Day Three

Lions make second draft selection on Day 3 of NFL Draft

John Maakaron

10 Takeaways from Quinn Draft Press Conference

General manager Bob Quinn address the media Saturday to review the 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

Twitter Reacts: Lions Fans Agitated at Huntley Pick

Lions fans expressed frustration at general manager Bob Quinn for drafting a second running back in 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

What Experts Think about Lions Draft Class

Analysts have been favorable to the Detroit Lions regarding their 2020 Draft class

John Maakaron

Notable Quotes from Lions' Day 3 Draft Picks

Check out some of the notable quotes from Lions' Day 3 draft picks

Vito Chirco

2020 NFL Draft Day 3 Open Thread | Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for rounds four through seven of the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1