Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 1 Live Blog

John Maakaron

The day many have been clamoring for has finally arrived. 

The Detroit Lions will take the field Monday morning to begin, in earnest, training camp practices at their Allen Park practice facility. 

The early goals will be building fundamentals, observing how players apply what they learned in virtual meetings on the football field and analyzing who deserves to move up on the official depth chart.

"There is a little bit of an acclimation period for your body when it is tacking shots, and you’re getting hit from different angles, different directions. You’re just getting used to some of those plays that are just taxing on you overall. So the key for us will be able to take advantage of the ramp-up period, get into pads here, get into practice, slowly build upon that as we go," head coach Matt Patricia explained last week.

For many, it will be their first opportunity to check in on the 2020 draft class. 

How fast rookies Jeff Okudah, D'Andre Swift and Julian Okwara acclimate to playing in the NFL will be monitored closely all throughout the 2020 season. 

Some key questions will finally begin to be answered, including who will lineup at different linebacker positions, who will earn a spot at the guard positions along the offensive line and who will secure their position as the No. 4 wide receiver in Darrell Bevell's offense?

Make sure to pay attention and check in with SI All Lions, as the daily news is analyzed and discussed as training camp ramps up.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

I think I am watching just for updates on Okudah and Swift!

Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

Can’t wait for 10am to watch

