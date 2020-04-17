AllLions
NFL Analyst: Lions Look to Draft Offense after First Two Rounds

Dakota Brecht

When analysts look at this 2020 Lions team and where the major holes lie, there’s no question that the defense is the main issue. 

With many people projecting the Lions to use their No. 3 pick on a defensive player, the question is when will they turn to the offense.

According to NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, the Lions will be looking to target the offensive side of the ball after the first two rounds.

“So, I’ll go at pick 67 and 85 as a spot for them there. And when you’re looking at positions, you’re looking at receiver, potentially interior offensive lineman,” Jeremiah said.

Many names have been discussed regarding interior offensive line help. 

And with the receiving class as strong as it is this year, it’s no surprise that interior offensive line and receiver could be possible targets with picks No. 67 and No. 85 overall.

With Jeremiah assuming the Lions will wait until the third round to improve the offense, here is what he would do with the two selections:

“How about somebody like Robert Hunt from Louisiana. I think he's a phenomenal player, played right tackle, is going to kick inside and play guard at the next level. Receiver wise, there’s a million of them that could make sense in that range. How about John Hightower from Boise State, who’s got big-time speed to make plays down the field.”

If Detroit general manager Bob Quinn decides to wait until the third round before attempting to fill some holes on the offense, would you be happy with the aforementioned players?

