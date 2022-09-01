Detroit Lions May Have Salary Cap Issue

The Detroit Lions may be required to restructure some contracts in order to boost their current salary cap situation.

Remember, the team's current cap situation remains fluid, as the team fills out it's practice squad.

According to overthecap.com, the Lions are currently over the salary cap, sitting in the red at $638,390 over the cap.

Trey Flowers takes up the majority of the dead cap space, as he currently has a dead-cap salary hit of $12,112,376.

How did the Lions go from having nearly $10 million in cap to being in the red?

Having very high draft picks is not cheap, as Jeff Okudah, Aidan Hutchinson, Penei Sewell and T.J. Hockenson cost the Lions nearly $28 million in salary.

When active rosters are due, beat writer Justin Rogers pointed out the top 53 contracts, players on injured reserve and members of the practice squad all count against the team's salary cap number.

In the offseason, only the top 51 contracts count against the cap.

Rogers has a reasonable solution, as offensive tackle Taylor Decker is the most eligible player to have his contract restructured.

Decker's cap number in 2022 is $18,900,00 with a base salary of $14,750,000.

