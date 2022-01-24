With Rams' Victory, Lions' Pick Will Be No Higher Than No. 29
Sunday's Divisional Round playoff clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers had significant meaning for the Detroit Lions.
Had the Rams lost and with the 49ers already having been victorious over the Packers on Saturday, Los Angeles would have jumped San Francisco in the draft order.
With the Rams' nail-biting 30-27 victory, the Lions' pick from them will now be no higher than No. 29 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive, after the Buccaneers tied the game at 27.
Like he has accomplished on so many occasions in his career, Stafford calmly led the offense down the field against a talented Buccaneers defense.
According to ESPN, "Stafford's touchdown throw to Kupp had 50.3 yards of air distance, making it Stafford's sixth touchdown this season thrown 50-plus yards through the air (including playoffs), the most in the NFL."
Recommended Lions Articles
Matthew Stafford Leads Los Angeles Rams to NFC Championship Game
The Los Angeles Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday evening.
Roundtable: Will Jeff Okudah Live Up to Expectations After Battling Injuries?
The latest SI All Lions Roundtable dives into whether Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah will live up to expectations.
6 Free Agents for Lions to Watch during Sunday's Divisional Round
Read more on the six impending free agents the Detroit Lions should keep a close eye on during Sunday's divisional round playoff action.
The win represents the first time Stafford has appeared in the NFC Championship Game in his 13-year NFL career.
The Rams will host the 49ers at SoFi Stadium next Sunday for the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.