With Rams' Victory, Lions' Pick Will Be No Higher Than No. 29

The Lions cannot draft higher than No. 29 overall, with the second of their two first-round NFL draft picks in 2022.

Sunday's Divisional Round playoff clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers had significant meaning for the Detroit Lions. 

Had the Rams lost and with the 49ers already having been victorious over the Packers on Saturday, Los Angeles would have jumped San Francisco in the draft order.

With the Rams' nail-biting 30-27 victory, the Lions' pick from them will now be no higher than No. 29 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive, after the Buccaneers tied the game at 27. 

Like he has accomplished on so many occasions in his career, Stafford calmly led the offense down the field against a talented Buccaneers defense. 

According to ESPN, "Stafford's touchdown throw to Kupp had 50.3 yards of air distance, making it Stafford's sixth touchdown this season thrown 50-plus yards through the air (including playoffs), the most in the NFL."

The win represents the first time Stafford has appeared in the NFC Championship Game in his 13-year NFL career. 

The Rams will host the 49ers at SoFi Stadium next Sunday for the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. 

