All Lions: How Brad Holmes Could Create Additional Cap Space
The Detroit Lions have approximately $22.7 million in projected salary-cap space heading into free agency.
As a reminder, general manager Brad Holmes and the front office will need to allocate $10-$11 million for contracts allotted for their 2022 draft picks.
Here is a list of players Chris Burke of The Athletic recently targeted and the salary-cap savings the Lions could gain by moving on from such individuals.
- Jared Goff -- $650,000 saved ($16.2 million if traded before March 19)
- Trey Flowers -- $10.4 million saved ($12 million if traded)
- Michael Brockers -- $1 million saved ($5 million if traded)
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai -- $3.5 million saved
- Jamaal Williams -- $3 million saved ($4 million if traded)
- Will Harris -- $2.5 million saved
- Amani Oruwariye -- $2.5 million saved
- Austin Bryant -- $965,000 saved
Here is a collection of other Detroit Lions and NFC North news from Tuesday, February 22:
- Lions ream reporter Tim Twentyman caught up with LB Josh Woods, who just re-signed with the team.
- Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant no longer appears to be in the running to become the New Orleans Saints' next defensive coordinator. Jeff Risdon of USA Today's LionsWire has that report.
- It is not likely the team will use the franchise tag on any members of the current roster. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press explores why using the tag this year is unlikely.
- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told Pat McAfee he still has not decided upon his future with the team.
- Cornerback Jeff Okudah posted on his Instagram page video of his workout, while recovering from a torn Achilles.
