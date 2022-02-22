Skip to main content

All Lions: How Brad Holmes Could Create Additional Cap Space

The Detroit Lions currently have $22.7 million in salary-cap space ahead of free agency.

The Detroit Lions have approximately $22.7 million in projected salary-cap space heading into free agency. 

As a reminder, general manager Brad Holmes and the front office will need to allocate $10-$11 million for contracts allotted for their 2022 draft picks. 

Here is a list of players Chris Burke of The Athletic recently targeted and the salary-cap savings the Lions could gain by moving on from such individuals.  

  • Jared Goff  -- $650,000 saved ($16.2 million if traded before March 19)
  • Trey Flowers -- $10.4 million saved ($12 million if traded)
  • Michael Brockers -- $1 million saved ($5 million if traded)
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai -- $3.5 million saved
  • Jamaal Williams -- $3 million saved ($4 million if traded)
  • Will Harris -- $2.5 million saved
  • Amani Oruwariye -- $2.5 million saved
  • Austin Bryant -- $965,000 saved

Here is a collection of other Detroit Lions and NFC North news from Tuesday, February 22:  

Recommended Lions Articles

rodgers5

Aaron Rodgers Scheduled For Interview on Pat McAfee Show

Could there be some discussion of Aaron Rodgers future in the NFL?

4 hours ago
swift5

Contract Status of Detroit Lions' Running Backs in 2022

The Detroit Lions have a chance to return all of their running backs in 2022.

7 hours ago
USATSI_17734374_168388382_lowres

Lions 2022 Combine Preview: EDGE Defenders

Read more on the eight EDGE defenders the Detroit Lions should scout at the 2022 NFL scouting combine.

9 hours ago
  • Lions ream reporter Tim Twentyman caught up with LB Josh Woods, who just re-signed with the team. 
  • Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant no longer appears to be in the running to become the New Orleans Saints' next defensive coordinator. Jeff Risdon of USA Today's LionsWire has that report. 
  • It is not likely the team will use the franchise tag on any members of the current roster. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press explores why using the tag this year is unlikely. 
  • Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told Pat McAfee he still has not decided upon his future with the team. 
  • Cornerback Jeff Okudah posted on his Instagram page video of his workout, while recovering from a torn Achilles. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

flowers5
News

All Lions: How Brad Holmes Could Create Additional Cap Space

By John Maakaron
3 minutes ago
rodgers5
News

Aaron Rodgers Scheduled For Interview on Pat McAfee Show

By John Maakaron
4 hours ago
swift5
News

Contract Status of Detroit Lions' Running Backs in 2022

By John Maakaron
7 hours ago
USATSI_17734374_168388382_lowres
News

Lions 2022 Combine Preview: EDGE Defenders

By Christian Booher
9 hours ago
goff5
News

Contract Status of Detroit Lions' Quarterbacks in 2022

By John Maakaron
Feb 21, 2022
dean5
News

Lions 2022 Combine Preview: Inside Linebackers

By John Maakaron
Feb 21, 2022
howard5
News

Video: Juwan Howard Involved In Ugly Scrum Following Loss to Wisconsin

By John Maakaron
Feb 20, 2022
young5
News

Lions Fans React to Chase Young Trade Rumors

By John Maakaron
Feb 20, 2022