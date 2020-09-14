SI.com
Lions Fourth Team since 2006 to Blow 17-Point-or-More Lead Entering Fourth Quarter

John Maakaron

Entering the fourth quarter of their home opener, the Detroit Lions had a 99.6 percent chance of winning their game against the Chicago Bears. 

But, in typical fashion, Detroit found a myriad of ways to blow a lead late in a football game.

The Lions became just the fourth team since 2006 to blow a 17-point-or-more lead entering the fourth quarter. 

According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, teams had been 779-3 (99.6%) in that span, prior to Detroit's loss. 

Lions head man Matt Patricia was asked in his postgame press conference Sunday if there was a correlation between his coaching and losing leads the past two seasons. 

“Yeah, I don’t think so. I think I’ve got probably one of the biggest plays in the fourth quarter in the history of the NFL, where I think I did a pretty good job," he said. 

"So, I don’t think it’s that. I think we all know what the individual games are. We got to do a better job. We’ve got a team right now that is different than the previous two years," Patricia explained further. "This team is different, they are different players and they have a different mindset. We have no excuses, give the Bears credit. They did what they did, and they executed and they scored and they won and we didn’t. But, we’re not looking back. We’re looking forward. And we are trying to make sure that this team, that we’re building on, understands these situations, and we’ve got to come through better than we did before."

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Are you kidding me? How does this keep happening. Why?!?!?!

