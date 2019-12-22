Detroit Lions' 2020 Season Schedule Is Set

The Lions have already clinched last place in the NFC North division.

Heading into Week 16, all but one opponent was clearly established.

Following the Washington Redskins' loss to the New York Giants earlier on Sunday, the Lions' full list of opponents for next season have now been established.

Detroit will naturally play each team in the division twice.

They will play road games against Minnesota, Green Bay, Chicago, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Carolina, Atlanta and Arizona.

They will play home games against Minnesota, Green Bay, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay, Washington and New Orleans.