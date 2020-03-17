Lions Release LB Devon Kennard

Detroit has parted ways with one of their team team captains, as they are reportedly set to release veteran linebacker Devon Kennard Tuesday, per a report by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The release comes as a bit of a surprise, since Kennard was a team captain the past two seasons. He also served as the Lions team player representative for the NFLPA.

Detroit saves $5.675 million in salary cap space and takes on the dead money hit of $1.75 million.

Update

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has tweeted, "A slight plot twist: The #Lions are having conversations with teams about trading Kennard. He’ll be on the move, but it could be in a trade."