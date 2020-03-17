Lions Release LB Devon Kennard
John Maakaron
Detroit has parted ways with one of their team team captains, as they are reportedly set to release veteran linebacker Devon Kennard Tuesday, per a report by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
The release comes as a bit of a surprise, since Kennard was a team captain the past two seasons. He also served as the Lions team player representative for the NFLPA.
Detroit saves $5.675 million in salary cap space and takes on the dead money hit of $1.75 million.
Update
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has tweeted, "A slight plot twist: The #Lions are having conversations with teams about trading Kennard. He’ll be on the move, but it could be in a trade."