AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions Release LB Devon Kennard

John Maakaron

Detroit has parted ways with one of their team team captains, as they are reportedly set to release veteran linebacker Devon Kennard Tuesday, per a report by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The release comes as a bit of a surprise, since Kennard was a team captain the past two seasons. He also served as the Lions team player representative for the NFLPA. 

Detroit saves $5.675 million in salary cap space and takes on the dead money hit of $1.75 million.

Update

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has tweeted, "A slight plot twist: The #Lions are having conversations with teams about trading Kennard. He’ll be on the move, but it could be in a trade."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New NFL CBA Makes Changes to Drug Policy

Read what changes were made to the NFL's drug policy under the new CBA

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Find Backup to Matthew Stafford in Chase Daniel

Lions reach agreement with former Bears QB Chase Daniel

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Fans React to FA Signings, Wonder Why Quinn Overspends?

Lions reached agreements with three free agents Monday. Read how fans reacted to the signings

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Could Lions Target EDGE Defender Curtis Weaver in NFL Draft?

Our Logan Lamorandier opines on whether EDGE defender Curtis Weaver could be a target of the Lions in the NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Rumor: List of Teams that Could Trade for CB Darius Slay

As free agency begins, read which teams could trade for cornerback Darius Slay

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions Sign Former Eagle OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Deal is reportedly worth $50 million over 5 years

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

LB Jamie Collins Signs with Lions for Three-Years, $30 Million

Lions land former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins

John Maakaron

by

9iron

2020 Free-Agency Tracker

Live updates and all the latest happenings from NFL free-agency, including the moves made by the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Graham Glasgow Signs with Denver Broncos

Glasgow lands with the Denver Broncos, signs four-year, $44 million dollar contract

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Better Fit: LB Cory Littleton or Kyle Van Noy?

Which linebacker would be a better fit with the Detroit Lions?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever