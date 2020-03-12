AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Detroit Lions Release Statement on Coronavirus

John Maakaron

Amid concerns regarding COVID-19, the Detroit Lions have released a statement regarding future plans.

Statement from Detroit Lions 

“The Detroit Lions have been closely monitoring the global events surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and fully support the precautions being taken in response. Our organization has been in direct contact with the NFL, leading health administrators and city officials throughout this process.

Over the past week we have asked employees to participate in a variety of proactive measures to reduce the risk of transmission at both Ford Field and the team’s training facility in Allen Park. At this time our organization has suspended travel for coaches and player personnel staff. Additionally, we have encouraged all employees, except operationally critical staff, to work remotely until further notice beginning Friday, March 13, 2020. It is imperative that we remain diligent in our responsibility to keep our players, coaches, staff members and their families safe and help slow the spread of the virus.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shelby Harris is Low Risk, High Reward Option for Defensive Line

Denver Broncos are not likely to retain defensive end Shelby Harris. Read why he could be a fit for the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

broncofan55555

Should Lions Be Traveling All Over the Country Amid CoronaVirus Scare?

Lions appear to be operating like normal as scouts, personnel travel to pro days

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft

Logan Lamorandier's 7-Round Detroit Lions Mock Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

paisty

Fans React to Damon "Snacks" Harrison Twitter Thread

Former Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison says Detroit Lions were not a good fit for him

John Maakaron

All Lions: Who Could Replace Graham Glasgow?

Here's a look at the latest Lions news and notes from around the web for Wednesday, March 11

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Lions Fan Tweets Darius Slay "Honor Your Damn Contract and Shut Up"

Lions fan expresses that cornerback Darius Slay should honor the terms of his current contract with the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Could OG Andrus Peat Be a Viable Replacement for Graham Glasgow?

Logan Lamorandier opines regarding whether OG Andrus Peat would be a viable replacement for Graham Glasgow

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Should Lions Seriously Consider Drafting QB Jalen Hurts?

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts has been steadily moving up draft boards. Should the Lions draft him on Day two?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions Guide to Free Agency

Our Rachel Marie provides her dos and don'ts for the Lions as they get ready for the start of NFL free agency a week from today

rachelmariesports

Draft Profile: Nebraska NT Darrion Daniels

Logan Lamorandier profiles Nebraska NT Darrion Daniels in his latest draft profile

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lionsmain