Lion
Maven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Favorite Food? Lions Share Favorite Meals from Practice Facility

@John Maakaron - SI Lions Maven
John Maakaron

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, several Detroit Lions shared what their favorite meals were from the practice facility at Allen Park.

LB Jahlani Tavai

"I really like pizza. They have a really good flatbread here. It was a barbecue mixture so I had a few of those. I am a pizza and quesadilla guy. They also make this chipotle and jalapeno quesadilla that I think is fine."

CB Justin Coleman

"I am vegan now. The vegan diet is working for me. I have a new change of dishes that are my favorites. What I like right now is pasta with beyond meat. They use this beyond meat and they make this pasta meal. I throw some fruits and vegetables on the side and I have a nice little healthy meal right there."

DE Austin Bryant

"The lamb here is great, especially because it's tender and the seasoning."

TE T.J. Hockenson

"I really like the salmon here. They do some brussel sprouts that I really like. I would say those two things for sure. On the salmon, they do like a red sauce that is a little bit spicier. The seasoning is really great."

RB J.D. Mckissic

"I would give it to the lamb chops, but no. The mushroom burgers are great. They were small, but delicious and juicy."

RB Kerryon Johnson

"Easy answer. It's Friday, so today we are having Chick-Fil-A. Big fan. The spicy chicken sandwich, like five of them."

S Will Harris

"I am a simple guy. They make so many good things here. I like the chicken sandwiches I am having right here."

More: Former Patriot Could Be Next Defensive Coordinator

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Matt Patricia Get More Time in Detroit?

Brandon Justice
4 2

Recent trends point to Matt Patricia not being deserving of a third season as Lions head man

Video: Jeff Driskel Talks Preparation for Lions' Thanksgiving Day Clash with Bears

John Maakaron
1 0

Watch as Jeff Driskel addresses the media Tuesday ahead of the Lions' Thanksgiving Day clash with the Bears

Devon Kennard: 'I'm Tired of Losing, I Am Not a Loser'

John Maakaron
1 0

Watch as linebacker Devon Kennard discusses the challenges of losing and just staying focused on the next game ahead

Former Patriot Could Be Lions Next Defensive Coordinator

John Maakaron
0

Matt Patricia talked X's and O's with former Patriot linebacker Jerod Mayo and is very fond of Mayo's coaching abilities

Lions' Rookies in Line for Larger Roles

Logan Lamorandier
0

As injuries mount, plenty of Lions rookies are seeing more game action

Takeaways from Tuesday's Media Session

John Maakaron
0

These are the takeaways from Matt Patricia's Tuesday media session

Lamorandier: A Lions Boycott Will Yield Minimal Returns for Fans

Logan Lamorandier
1 0

Our Logan Lamorandier opines that a Lions boycott won't do the fans justice

Poll: Did General Manager Bob Quinn Make a Mistake Not Drafting Lamar Jackson?

John Maakaron
0

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the midst of an MVP season for the Ravens

Devon Kennard Expresses Support for Matt Patricia

Brandon Justice
0

Despite the Lions’ 2019 season being in shambles, veteran linebacker Devon Kennard continues to support his head coach

3 Takeaways from Redskins' 19-16 Defeat of Lions

John Maakaron
4 0

Lions play sloppy game against Redskins, and lose, 19-16