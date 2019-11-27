Favorite Food? Lions Share Favorite Meals from Practice Facility

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, several Detroit Lions shared what their favorite meals were from the practice facility at Allen Park.

LB Jahlani Tavai

"I really like pizza. They have a really good flatbread here. It was a barbecue mixture so I had a few of those. I am a pizza and quesadilla guy. They also make this chipotle and jalapeno quesadilla that I think is fine."

CB Justin Coleman

"I am vegan now. The vegan diet is working for me. I have a new change of dishes that are my favorites. What I like right now is pasta with beyond meat. They use this beyond meat and they make this pasta meal. I throw some fruits and vegetables on the side and I have a nice little healthy meal right there."

DE Austin Bryant

"The lamb here is great, especially because it's tender and the seasoning."

TE T.J. Hockenson

"I really like the salmon here. They do some brussel sprouts that I really like. I would say those two things for sure. On the salmon, they do like a red sauce that is a little bit spicier. The seasoning is really great."

RB J.D. Mckissic

"I would give it to the lamb chops, but no. The mushroom burgers are great. They were small, but delicious and juicy."

RB Kerryon Johnson

"Easy answer. It's Friday, so today we are having Chick-Fil-A. Big fan. The spicy chicken sandwich, like five of them."

S Will Harris

"I am a simple guy. They make so many good things here. I like the chicken sandwiches I am having right here."

