LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions Sign G Josh Garnett

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed free agent guard Josh Garnett. 

Garnett spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2016-2018 before being released prior to the start of the 2019 season. 

The 49ers decided to not pick up his fifth-year option, and he was released at the end of training camp.

He has appeared in 22 career games. He was selected 28th overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2016 NFL draft. 

In Detroit, Garnett adds depth along the offensive line due to Graham Glasgow, Oday Aboushi and Kenny Wiggins set to become free-agents. 

Contract terms were not disclosed.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

Backup role?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Justin Herbert the QB Lions Really Should Target?

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is a polarizing player in this year's NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Lessons Lions Can Learn from Kansas City Chiefs

Lions should emulate these three things that make the Kansas City Chiefs successful

John Maakaron

by

medevacdic22

Better Fit: Okudah or Simmons?

Who is the better fit for the Detroit Lions defense?

John Maakaron

by

MittenSportsFan

Predictions: Chiefs-49ers

Vito Chirco, Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski, Lance Caporossi, and John Maakaron of SI Lions Maven provide their predictions for today's contest between the Chiefs and 49ers

John Maakaron

by

Lions2020

Pros and Cons of Lions Drafting Tua Tagovailoa

Support has increased for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be drafted by the Lions

John Maakaron

by

JC 22

Matt Patricia Has Spoken to Calvin Johnson on Numerous Occasions

Matt Patricia is appreciative of the advice former Lion Calvin Johnson has given him when they have spoken

John Maakaron

Matt Patricia Intentionally Hides His Personality to Protect Team and Family

Matt Patricia agrees that the perception of him isn't entirely accurate

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Free Agents Playing in Super Bowl for Lions to Target

Our Vito Chirco takes a look at three free agents playing in Super Bowl LIV the Lions should target this offseason

Vito Chirco

Stafford's 40K Football Featured in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Stafford's football is now featured in Canton, Ohio

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Should Lions Bring Back QB Jeff Driskel?

Is it worth it to attempt to re-sign QB Jeff Driskel?

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1