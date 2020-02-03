Lions Sign G Josh Garnett

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed free agent guard Josh Garnett.

Garnett spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2016-2018 before being released prior to the start of the 2019 season.

The 49ers decided to not pick up his fifth-year option, and he was released at the end of training camp.

He has appeared in 22 career games. He was selected 28th overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2016 NFL draft.

In Detroit, Garnett adds depth along the offensive line due to Graham Glasgow, Oday Aboushi and Kenny Wiggins set to become free-agents.

Contract terms were not disclosed.