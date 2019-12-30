Detroit Lions to Select Third in 2020 NFL Draft
The Lions 23-20 loss to the Packers dropped Detroit's record to 3-12-1 on the season.
After week 17, Detroit did not move up or down and will select third in the 2020 NFL Draft in April.
In the end, Washington was unable to defeat the Dallas Cowboys. Had Washington won, the Lions could have moved up as high as number two.
Here is the current top-10 draft order:
- Bengals
- Washington
- Lions
- Giants
- Dolphins
- Chargers
- Panthers
- Cardinals
- Jaguars
- Browns