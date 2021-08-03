Inside Allen Park: Lions Rookie's Fight During First Padded Practice

Detroit Lions rookies Amon-Ra St. Brown and Ifeatu Melifonwu get heated during the first padded practice at Detroit Lions training camp.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell prefaced before Tuesday's practice that the the goal of the first padded practice was not for his team to brawl.

Campbell explained, “I want to see these guys compete. I want to see the guys get to the point where it’s almost an all-out brawl but there isn’t one.”

Well, it did not take all that long, as rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu went at it during two separate portions of practice on Tuesday.

During a special teams drill, St. Brown clearly beat out Melifonwu in the drill and in the altercation, as the ex-Trojans wideout sent the rookie defensive back flying by.

Later on though, in a one-on-one drill, Melifonwu gave an extra strong push to St. Brown that was clearly in retaliation from earlier.

It is evident that the rookie defensive back has more work to do to catch up to Jerry Jacobs, who has had a nice start to training camp.

General observations from Tuesday's padded practice