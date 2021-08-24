Inside Allen Park: Defense Came to Knock the Ball Loose

Read more of the observations from Tuesday's Detroit Lions training camp practice.

Much has been made of the struggles of the Detroit Lions' offense the early portion of training camp.

On Tuesday, the defense came to hit and popped the football loose from wideouts all throughout practice.

Tight end Alize Mack left practice after being on the receiving end of a hit from cornerback Corn Elder. Mack was able to return after a brief time away from practice.

Safety Alijah Holder also caused a fumble with a hit on Javon McKinley.

General observations from Tuesday's practice

Cornerback Jeff Okudah told reporters he was being held out to adhere to the plans of coaches to limit his reps.

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams was off working to the side and did not participate in many team drills.

Defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand was not observed at practice. Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that Hand's groin injury is likely worse than originally expected. "He's going to be out here for a little bit. We're kind of hoping that this thing, maybe we get him back before the season starts, but we'll see where it goes."

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn told reporters following practice he was impressed with rookie Levi Onwuzurike, who made his debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He noted that the rookie 'flashed' on film and was impressed with his pass-rush abilities.

Wideout Sage Surratt was targeted more than in recent practices, but he was unable to secure early receptions. Towards the end, he was able to secure two receptions that were thrown his way.

Safety Will Harris was able to knock the football out of the hands of Surratt after a completion.

Tight end Brock Wright limped off the practice field towards the end of practice.

Jared Goff was observed working separately for a period of time with tight end T.J. Hockenson on passes to the end zone. Their connection remains strong, as Goff found Hockenson early and often at Tuesday's practice.

Goff was able to connect with Kalif Raymond on a deep pass down the sideline. Raymond was able to gain separation and beat A.J. Parker for the big gain.

Wideout Victor Bolden again missed out on an opportunity to make a deep catch. He has been targeted often, but has not made the plays often enough to justify keeping him on the roster.

Kicker Randy Bullock must be the favorite to become the Lions' kicker this season. He again performed better than Zane Gonzalez, as Bullock made all four of his attempts. Gonzalez successfully made four of six attempts on Tuesday.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER