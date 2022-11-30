The Detroit Lions, despite facing long odds to make the playoffs, are continuing to focus on their next opponent on the schedule.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked again Wednesday if he reminded his team where they stand in the standings.

“I think everything has to be about this opponent, this next game. I really believe that," Campbell said. "I think this is a crucial game for us. We’ve got to be able to get back into the win column. Do things right, do what we’ve done over the last three to four weeks. And, you’ve got to go earn a win.”

Detroit's second-year head coach did express that he used to check the standings as a player, and knows that his young roster is aware of the team's playoff chances.

"That’s always going to be in the back of your head. We’re all competitive, right? I mean, that’s what the goal of all this is always when you’re playing -- it’s to be able to play in the big one," Campbell explained. "How do you do that? You’ve got to find a way to get into the playoffs. Certainly, that’s always going to be in the back of your head.”

For the first time indoors, rookie wideout Jameson Williams showcased his speed at practice with his teammates, as he is working towards appearing in his first ever NFL game.

While it is a long shot for him to play this week, the young wideout could possibly debut next week at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit Lions' Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report