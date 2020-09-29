Lions' Week 4 Power Rankings

The Detroit Lions secured a victory for the first time in over 11 months when they defeated the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium this past Sunday.

Detroit's defense was able to secure three interceptions, and Matthew Stafford drove the offense down the field late in the fourth quarter. Detroit eventually won its first game of 2020, 26-23.

How does the loss impact the Lions' ranks in the national media power rankings? Let's take a look.

Sports Illustrated

Week 4 rank: 23rd

Previous rank: 25th

"Just as Matt Patricia’s seat was close to its flashpoint, the Lions broke through with a surprise win over the surging Cardinals, sparked by three (and nearly four) interceptions of Kyler Murray. But Patricia, and his defense, still have much to prove after club ownership made clear when retaining him last season that they expect to be a playoff contender."

NFL.com

Week 4 rank: 22nd

Previous rank: 29th

"Hoo boy, did Matt Patricia need that. The Lions and their head coach won for the first time in nearly a year on Sunday, a performance that should lower the heat under Patricia's seat, if only temporarily. Matthew Stafford and Matt Prater deserve credit for closing out the Cardinals on the game's final drive, but let's give some love to Detroit's oft-maligned defense, which intercepted three Kyler Murray passes and kept the dynamic QB from running wild. Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah did get posterized by Murray on a TD scamper, but the No. 3 overall pick exacted revenge with an interception and runback to set up a field goal. Resilience is an important character trait in this sport."

ESPN

Week 4 rank: 23rd

Previous rank: 27th

"Yes, there's still time for this to happen and for the first time in 11 months, Detroit is coming off a win instead of a loss. But the Lions' defense is still largely inconsistent and the offense, loaded with potential, too often settles for field goals and has drives stalled by poorly timed penalties. The Lions have something to build on after a come-from-behind win against Arizona -- only the second in Matt Patricia's tenure -- but this team is still making too many mistakes at this point to be a true playoff contender."

Bleacher Report

Week 4 rank: 20th

Previous rank: 29th

"Odds are the Lions aren't going anywhere in 2020. But if the team does make any sort of run at a playoff spot, Sunday's win in Arizona will be viewed as the day Detroit turned things around.

Offensively, the Lions didn't do a lot on the ground—just 90 yards on 27 carries. But with star receiver Kenny Golladay back in the fold, Matthew Stafford had his best game of the season throwing the ball: 270 passing yards, two scores and a passer rating of just under 120.

Defensively, the Lions were able to do something Arizona's first two opponents could not -- contain quarterback Kyler Murray. The Lions limited Murray to 29 rushing yards and notched three interceptions that led to 10 points. The long-term significance of the win is more likely than not minimal, but it had to feel good to get back in the win column."

NBC Sports

Week 4 rank: 20th

Previous rank: 29th

"Matthew Stafford got Kenny Golladay back and the Lions looked more like the .500 team they should be this season."

CBS Sports

Week 4 rank: 20th

Previous rank: 27th

"Winning on the road against the Cardinals could have saved their season. The offense is going to be tough to stop when healthy."

Detroit Free Press

Week 4 rank: 20th

Previous rank: 25th

