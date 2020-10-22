SI.com
Lions' Week 7 Thursday Injury Report: Flowers, Amendola Return

John Maakaron

According to a pool report, Frank Ragnow, Trey Flowers and Marvin Jones Jr. were all back at Lions practice on Thursday. 

Desmond Trufant was observed working off to the side with trainers.

Justin Coleman has now started his path back to Detroit's lineup, after being away for the last five weeks with a hamstring injury. 

If he is able to return, he could aid in trying to limit the Atlanta Falcons' talented wide receivers. 

Lions head coach Matt Patricia explained Thursday that Atlanta has done a stellar job of spreading the football around to various members of the offense, including to receivers other than Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

“I think you’re exactly right, and I think that’s where they’ve done an outstanding job of balancing off their weapons and their skill players. (Russell) Gage in the slot, too -- he’s done a great job of being productive. I think both of those players have just taken their opportunity to grow when Julio (Jones) was not out there, and just can see how dynamic those guys are. Like I’ve mentioned before, I think (Hayden) Hurst is kind of the hidden guy in there that you fall asleep on, and he has really come along, too, to be productive in those situations," Patricia said. "There are some outstanding shots on third down, where you’re trying to do the best you can to take away those two main guys and he just gets open. He can win the one-on-ones against a linebacker or a safety. I think it becomes very difficult at that point to try to maybe just play one particular way. I think that’s really hard to do when you have so many different guys you have to deal with.”

Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (NP)

DE Trey Flowers - Wrist (LP)

WR Marvin Jones Jr. - Knee (LP)

C Frank Ragnow - Groin (LP)

WR Danny Amendola - Foot (LP)

G Joe Dahl - Groin (FP)

