Lions' 2021 Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Seven Players Questionable

The Detroit Lions will be without their top wide receiver in Tyrell Williams for the foreseeable future, after the veteran was placed on injured reserve due to a head injury.
The defense will also be without their young rookie defensive back, Ifeatu Melifonwu, as he will miss the next few weeks rehabbing from a thigh injury.
The "next man up" in Detroit's defense will surely have an opportunity to cement his spot on the roster going forward.
Rookie A.J. Parker has quickly earned increased time out on the playing field, as has been relatively productive early in his career.
"My confidence is high, man," Parker told reporters on Thursday. "I've been playing football for a long time, and it's been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, so I just want to come in here and make the most of every opportunity I can get."
Parker currently ranks as the 11th best cornerback in the league, according to Pro Football Focus, and among NFL rookies, he’s graded the second best.
"I've got to play sound defense," Parker said. "I can't jump out of gaps and I can't be out of position. I have to be in the perfect position every time, and do my job every time. That's how we'll be successful."
The Lions return home to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. from Ford Field.
Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report
Did not practice (NP)
- OLB Trey Flowers (Shoulder) Questionable
- LB Jamie Collins (Non-injury related) OUT
Limited practice (LP)
- RB D’Andre Swift (Groin) Questionable
- WR Kalif Raymond (Thigh) Questionable
- DL Michael Brockers (Shoulder) Questionable
- OLB Romeo Okwara (Shoulder) Questionable
- OLB Julian Okwara (Neck) Questionable
- DE Kevin Strong (Head) Questionable
