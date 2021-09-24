September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Lions' 2021 Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Seven Players Questionable

Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 3 injury report released Friday.
Author:

The Detroit Lions will be without their top wide receiver in Tyrell Williams for the foreseeable future, after the veteran was placed on injured reserve due to a head injury. 

The defense will also be without their young rookie defensive back, Ifeatu Melifonwu, as he will miss the next few weeks rehabbing from a thigh injury. 

The "next man up" in Detroit's defense will surely have an opportunity to cement his spot on the roster going forward. 

Rookie A.J. Parker has quickly earned increased time out on the playing field, as has been relatively productive early in his career. 

"My confidence is high, man," Parker told reporters on Thursday. "I've been playing football for a long time, and it's been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, so I just want to come in here and make the most of every opportunity I can get."

Parker currently ranks as the 11th best cornerback in the league, according to Pro Football Focus, and among NFL rookies, he’s graded the second best.

"I've got to play sound defense," Parker said. "I can't jump out of gaps and I can't be out of position. I have to be in the perfect position every time, and do my job every time. That's how we'll be successful."

The Lions return home to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. from Ford Field. 

Recommended Lions Articles

lynn5

Anthony Lynn on Ravens 'Aggressive' Defense: 'There Are Holes'

Detroit Lions offense coordinator comments on the Baltimore Ravens aggressive defense.

brown5

Why the Detroit Lions Need to Worry about Ravens WR Marquise Brown

Detroit Lions secondary could have their hands full with this talented Ravens wideout.

hockenson5

Mike Valenti Ponders Trading T.J. Hockenson and Frank Ragnow

Lions flagship radio station offers suggestion for how the Detroit Lions should rebuild.

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

  • OLB Trey Flowers (Shoulder) Questionable 
  • LB Jamie Collins (Non-injury related) OUT

Limited practice (LP)

  • RB D’Andre Swift (Groin) Questionable 
  • WR Kalif Raymond (Thigh) Questionable 
  • DL Michael Brockers (Shoulder) Questionable 
  • OLB Romeo Okwara (Shoulder) Questionable 
  • OLB Julian Okwara (Neck) Questionable 
  • DE Kevin Strong (Head) Questionable  

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

flowers5
News

Lions' 2021 Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Seven Players Questionable

47 seconds ago
lynn5
News

Anthony Lynn on Ravens 'Aggressive' Defense: 'There Are Holes'

6 hours ago
brown5
News

Why the Detroit Lions Need to Worry about Ravens WR Marquise Brown

9 hours ago
hockenson5
News

Mike Valenti Ponders Trading T.J. Hockenson and Frank Ragnow

20 hours ago
jackson5
News

Lamar Jackson Misses Thursday Practice, Lions Counting on Safeties

Sep 23, 2021
woods5
News

Lions Sign LB Josh Woods, Place Tyrell Williams on Injured Reserve

Sep 23, 2021
collins5
News

Dan Campbell on Jamie Collins Decision: 'You Better Do It Now'

Sep 23, 2021
collins5
News

3 Landing Spots for Detroit Lions Linebacker Jamie Collins

20 hours ago