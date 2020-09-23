SI.com
Detroit Lions' Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report: Kenny Golladay Returns

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions offense welcomed back wide receiver Kenny Golladay at Wednesday's practice. 

The good news is Golladay's return means he will likely make his 2020 debut this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

The challenges do not get any easier for the Detroit Lions and their beleaguered defense. 

Next up are the Arizona Cardinals led by Kyler Murray -- a young, emerging second-year quarterback that has led his team to a 2-0 start to the 2020 season. 

For head coach Matt Patricia, the message he is sending to his team this week will be focusing for the entire game on limiting what Murray accomplishes under center. 

"You may do it right for 58 minutes, you may do it right for 59 -- but it’s that one minute that you don’t where he’s so dangerous, so explosive, that I think players like that have that feeling to take advantage of those moments," Patricia said Wednesday in his pre-practice media session. 

He added, "You just need to be focused on the entire game on making sure you execute the plan at hand and not let those guys take over with their athleticism and turn it in to, what we call a ‘street ball’ game, where they can kind of get out into space and run and throw. Obviously his arm strength is another threat when he’s out in those kind of situations.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (NP)

TE Hunter Bryant - Hamstring (LP)

WR Kenny Golladay - Hamstring (LP)

RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai - Foot (LP)

DT Nick Williams - Shoulder (LP)

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Sgt.Rogers
Sgt.Rogers

Thank goodness he is going to make a difference!

